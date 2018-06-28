The Jesuit-run Marquette University is under fire for recognizing a student organization called Marquette Empowerment and its promotion of abortion and homosexuality.

"Abortion is healthcare," MU Empowerment tweeted. "It is normal and okay to have an abortion. You can talk about it publicly if you want to. We support you. We stand with you."



The club also sponsored a pro-homosexual "Pride Prom 2018" on campus.

Young Catholics, however, are urging Marquette to close down the club with an online petition. "Close it down," said John Ritchie, director of TFP Student Action. "Procured abortion is wrong at every level and there's no reason for a Catholic campus to recognize or fund a club that peddles the killing of the innocent. You don't need a degree to know that abortion is immoral and ungodly."

Sign your pro-life petition here.



Regarding abortion, the Code of Canon Law is unambiguous: “A person who procures a completed abortion incurs a latae sententiae excommunication.” This means that when an abortion is performed, the woman, and anyone who had anything to do with it, whether by support, advice, or by actually performing the abortion, is automatically excommunicated. (Can. 1398)

Furthermore, The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops declared that, “[T]he failure to protect and defend life in its most vulnerable stages renders suspect any claims to the 'rightness' of positions in other matters...”

Yet, while pro-life students work to save lives and defeat the lies of the Culture of Death, Marquette Empowerment is engaged in destroying the right to life. More specifically, the club hosted an on-campus event titled "Learn About Abortion Access in Wisconsin." The guest speaker, Lucy Marshall, works for Women's Medical Fund, which boasts of having paid 2,504 mothers to "follow through on their decision to have an abortion."

Also, when abortion was approved in Ireland earlier this year, Marquette Empowerment posted its support on Facebook: "So glad abortion will finally be legal in Ireland! Let’s all work on making abortion more than legal - let’s make it accessible to ALL by donating our time and money to organizations like Women's Medical Fund Wisconsin that help folks who can’t otherwise get abortions."

"Will Marquette University respect the right to life and stand by its Catholic identity?" asked Ritchie. "Will the pro-abortion club continue to poison minds with the Culture of Death agenda, or will God's law be respected and the club be shut down? We hope and pray Marquette will do what is right in the eyes of God."

