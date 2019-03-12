The homosexual movement never respected the freedom of the Church. But now the "LGBT" movement is attempting to dictate how parish schools should be run. In fact, Saint Ann Catholic School in Prairie Village, Kansas is under fire and needs your support.

Backlash erupted when Fr. Craig Maxim issued a letter to parents, faculty and staff explaining why the school would not enroll a child being raised by a same-sex couple.

"When the question of enrollment first arose," writes Fr. Maxim, "I sought the advice of the Archdiocese since as a parochial school we are subject to the guidance of the Archdiocese on the application of Church doctrine."

Fr. Maxim explains the stance of the Archdiocese:

"...since same-sex unions are not in conformance with the Church's teaching on sacramental marriage and these unions have no current ability to bring their relationship into conformity, the parents cannot model behaviors and attitudes consistent with the Church's teachings. This creates a conflict for those children and what is experienced at home. It also could become a source of confusion for other school children. For these reasons, the Archdiocese advised against admission."

Those who support homosexual unions and reject Church teaching have collected more than 1,000 petitions asking Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann to reconsider.

However, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas issued a statement explaining why its school admissions policy excludes children living with same-sex couples.

Some of the main reasons in the statement are as follows:

"Our schools exist to pass on the Catholic faith. Incorporated into our academic instruction and spiritual formation, at every grade level, are the teachings of the Catholic Church."

"Matrimony is held up by the Catholic Church as a sacrament entered into between a man and a woman. Marriage is considered the building block of the family, of society, and the heart of the Church."

"It is important for children to experience consistency between what they are taught in school and what they see lived at home. Therefore, we ask that parents understand and be willing to support those teachings in their homes."

"The Church’s teaching on marriage is clear and is not altered by the laws of civil society. The decision of the Supreme Court to grant marital status to same-sex unions does not change Church doctrine on marriage, but does present the Church with new pastoral challenges."

Same-sex unions "cannot model behaviors and attitudes regarding marriage and sexual morality consistent with essential components of the Church’s teachings."

"This creates a conflict for their children between what they are taught in school and what is experienced at home. It also becomes a source of confusion for the other school children."

While serving as the Archbishop of Denver, Colorado, the Most Rev. Charles J. Chaput addressed a similar controversy. He stated in a 2010 column:

"If parents don’t respect the beliefs of the Church, or live in a manner that openly rejects those beliefs, then partnering with those parents becomes very difficult, if not impossible. It also places unfair stress on the children, who find themselves caught in the middle, and on their teachers, who have an obligation to teach the authentic faith of the Church."

Same-sex unions are sinful, unnatural and contrary to God's holy law. Please sign your petition to support true marriage and the Catholic school.