Fordham University -- a Catholic institution in New York City -- is hosting a pro-homosexual “drag show” in its Pope Auditorium on October 19, 2018. It's called "Rainbow Alliance's Student Drag Show" and the auditorium holds 400 people.

While the Catholic Church has dedicated the month of October to honor Our Lady of the Rosary and the victory of Lepanto, Fordham is promoting "LGBTQ History Month."

Other anti-Catholic activities include:

"Flags on the Lawn: Share what flag you identify most with" (Oct. 1, 2018). The flags on display are not national flags, but flags that represent sinful lifestyles.

"National Coming Out Day: Share your National Coming Out Anthem." (October 19, 2018)

Please sign your peaceful protest today. Your voice is vital. We must not allow the sinful to replace the sacred.



Contact information (please be polite and firm):

Fr. Joseph McShane, S.J.

President, Fordham University

441 East Fordham Road

Bronx, NY 10458

Tel: 718-817-3000

Email: [email protected]